Batavia Downs investigating complaint about new scent machines
According to a reader who contacted The Batavian, about a dozen employees at Batavia Downs had complaints about new scent defusers installed at the facility, but according to Mike Nolan, COO for Western OTB, only two employees were seen by doctors.
While the employees complained about the new machines, a connection between their symptoms and the machines hasn't been confirmed, he said.
Also, in response to the e-mail received by The Batavian, Batavia Downs is in compliance with regulations to have on hand material data safety sheets, he said.
Here's the full statement from Nolan:
Within the last week Batavia Downs installed a few scent air machines. They are widely used across the country in retail establishments.
We did have a couple of employees complain of allergies during the week and went for medical treatment blaming the scent machines, no confirmation they were the source of the ailment at this time.
We do have MSDS sheets on site at the Downs and have offered them to the affected employees for consultation by their physicians.
We discontinued use over the weekend so the vendor can come on site Monday and make adjustments if necessary.
The goal is to create a great environment at our facility for Patrons.
Recent comments