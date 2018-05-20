May 20, 2018 - 10:36am
Batavia Downs passing petition to promote legislation to allow sports betting
Local entertainer Johnathan Blades visited Batavia Downs yesterday for the Preakness and stopped by a table set up by the Western OTB to sign a petition asking the state Legislature to approve a bill that would take advantage of Monday's Supreme Court ruling throwing out federal prohibitions on state-regulated sports wagering. The bill would make sports betting legal at off-track betting locations and casinos.
