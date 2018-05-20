Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 20, 2018 - 10:36am

Batavia Downs passing petition to promote legislation to allow sports betting

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, sports, news, batavia.

otbsportspetitionmay2018.jpg

Local entertainer Johnathan Blades visited Batavia Downs yesterday for the Preakness and stopped by a table set up by the Western OTB to sign a petition asking the state Legislature to approve a bill that would take advantage of Monday's Supreme Court ruling throwing out federal prohibitions on state-regulated sports wagering. The bill would make sports betting legal at off-track betting locations and casinos.

otbsportspetitionmay2018-2.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button