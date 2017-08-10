Batavia Downs reports shortage of dogs with short legs for big race

Press release:

Batavia Downs officials are reporting a shortage of Wiener Dog entrants into the famous Weiner Dog races, which are to be held in conjunction with their annual Family Fun Day at the track on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27.

All entered dogs receive a Doggie Gift Bag courtesy of Genesee Feeds. The owners of all dogs receive gaming free play, and the top three in the championship race, receive clubhouse buffet certificates and additional Free Play for the gaming floor.

The winner’s total prize package including the gaming free play is valued at $200.

Dachshund owners wishing to participate should call Batavia Downs’ Wiener Dog race coordinator Arna Tygart at 585-343-3750, ext. 6437, and leave a message. Staff will call back to confirm. The races are limited to the first 80 dogs that register.