Batavia Downs says survey shows most people support tax fairness for gaming facilities

Press release:

According to the findings of a new poll commissioned by Batavia Downs Gaming, Western New Yorkers overwhelming believe that all gaming facilities in Western New York should be taxed at the same level. Sixty-nine percent of Western New Yorkers support changing the tax code to ensure tax fairness. In addition, twice as many respondents see Batavia Downs as a benefit to the local community.

“As the only municipally owned gaming facility in New York State, Batavia Downs Gaming is not only a strong economic driver for Western New York, but it provides critical funding for community development which creates jobs, keeps Western New York families safe and helps to offset tax increases for residents,” said Michael Nolan, chief operation officer of Batavia Downs Gaming WROTB.

“Unfortunately, Batavia Downs Gaming is losing critically needed revenue because we pay the highest tax rate of any Western New York gaming facility. As this survey demonstrates, Western New Yorkers understand the positive impact we have on the community and want to see a change in the tax code to ensure tax fairness.”

This survey was conducted Dec. 2-3, with a margin of error of +/- 2.12 percent, with a 95 percent level of confidence. 2,133 likely 2018 general election voters who live in the 15 Western New York counties that own and operate Batavia Downs Gaming participated in the survey.

The full survey, complete with crosstabs and methodology, can be viewed here.

