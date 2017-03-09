Online News. Community Views.

March 9, 2017 - 4:40pm

Batavia JC Penney not on list of under-performing locations

posted by Howard B. Owens in JCPenney Co., batavia, business, news.

If you're trying to read the tea leaves on whether the JC Penney in Batavia will be among the 130 to 140 stores the company will close this year, this list of underperforming locations might be of interest.

Batavia is not on it.

But that means nothing. There are only 39 stores listed.

The list was created and released by Morningstar Credit Ratings.

 

