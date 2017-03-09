March 9, 2017 - 4:40pm
Batavia JCPenney not on list of underperforming locations
posted by Howard B. Owens in JCPenney Co., batavia, business, news.
If you're trying to read the tea leaves on whether JCPenney's in Batavia will be among the 130 to 140 stores the company will close this year, this list of underperforming locations might be of interest.
Batavia is not on it.
But that means nothing. There are only 39 stores listed.
The list was created and released by Morningstar Credit Ratings.
Recent comments