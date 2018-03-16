Batavia Kiwanis set to host annual spaghetti dinner at St. Joe's

Students from St. Joe's Elementary School joined members of Batavia Kiwanis Club yesterday to help announce this Sunday's annual Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner.

The dinner will be held at St. Joe's starting noon. Dinner will be served until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $6 per person and takeouts are available.

Proceeds benefit the charitable efforts of the Batavia Kiwanis Club.