Batavia man, 62, accused of dealing drugs

Adner Davila

Adner P. Davila, 62, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, was arrested Friday on a sealed indictment for allegedly selling cocaine to an agent of the local drug task force and at the time of his arrest officers say they found more drugs and cash.

Davila was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

After receiving a sealed indictment against Davila, members of the Local Drug Task Force observed Davila driving in Batavia on Friday evening. A uniformed deputy initiated a traffic stop as he pulled into a parking lot.

Once in custody, his car was searched and he was allegedly found in possession of 18 bags of cocaine and $439 cash.

Investigators then searched his residence and report finding cocaine, morphine, drug paraphernalia and more cash.

Davila was arraigned in both Town of Batavia Court and City of Batavia Court and ordered held without bail.

Additional charges pending lab results.