Batavia man accused in Federal court of using computer at library to view child pornography

A Batavia man is facing Federal charges for allegedly viewing child pornography while using a computer in the Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia.

Robert Roy Richmond is being charged under a Federal statute that prohibits viewing child pornography that has been transmitted across state lines.

According to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, FBI agent Jennifer Amo opened the investigation after the bureau was notified by Batavia PD in January of an investigation into a computer being used to view child pornography at the library.

The case started when a library employee who was working in the DVD section saw a man at a computer looking at a pornographic picture of a child in fishnet stockings.

As soon as the man left, the employee shut down the computer and put an out-of-order sign on it in order to preserve any potential evidence until police arrived.

Library employees told Amo that Richmond came to the library every morning and used a computer.

Richmond was identified as the suspected computer user because he had to input his library card number to access the system. He was also identified as a suspect by the employee through a photo lineup.

Another library employee told Amo that Richmond may have been coming into the library since 2014 to view adult pornography and had been confronted four or five times by the employee about it.

Upon questioning, Richmond allegedly admitted he's been viewing child pornography since 2009.

The FBI conducted a forensic examination of the computer and the affidavit contains a description of two the images allegedly found on the hard drive. Both are sexually explicit of girls who are about six or seven years old.

No information has been released yet on the status of the pending legal case.