Batavia man pleads guilty in East Main stabbing case

One of two men accused of taking part in a near-fatal knife attack against a person on East Main Street, Batavia in July, entered a guilty plea in County Court today to one count of assault in the first degree, a Class C violent felony.

JW Hardy faces a sentence of up to 10 years under terms of the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., Feb. 14.

Hardy, 30, and co-defendant Anthony Spencer Jr., 26, was initially charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault, 1st for allegedly working in tandem to beat and stab a victim July 18 at a location on East Main Street.

Spencer's case is still pending and he's due in court on Monday.

Officer Arick Perkins is credited with saving the victim's life.

Pending sentencing, Hardy remains at liberty.