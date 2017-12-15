Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 15, 2017 - 4:20pm

Batavia man pleads guilty in East Main stabbing case

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

One of two men accused of taking part in a near-fatal knife attack against a person on East Main Street, Batavia in July, entered a guilty plea in County Court today to one count of assault in the first degree, a Class C violent felony.

JW Hardy faces a sentence of up to 10 years under terms of the plea agreement.  Sentencing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., Feb. 14.

Hardy, 30, and co-defendant Anthony Spencer Jr., 26, was initially charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault, 1st for allegedly working in tandem to beat and stab a victim July 18 at a location on East Main Street.

Spencer's case is still pending and he's due in court on Monday.

Officer Arick Perkins is credited with saving the victim's life.

Pending sentencing, Hardy remains at liberty.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button