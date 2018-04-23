Online News. Community Views.

April 23, 2018 - 11:27am

Batavia man seriously injured in fatal crash in Lockport on Thursday

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, accident, news, Lockport.

A driver who was seriously injured in a fatal accident in Lockport at 1:08 p.m. Thursday has been identified by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as Brandon W. Loucks, 28, of Batavia.

Loucks is recovering from his injuries at ECMC, NCSO reports.

The other driver was identified as Brian S. Ralph, 44, of Lockport.

According to the NCSO report of the accident, Loucks's box truck was eastbound on Stone Road and crossed the center line and struck a westbound passenger car. 

Ralph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loucks was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been released.

