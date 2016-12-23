December 23, 2016 - 8:20pm
Batavia MS students make their annual 'giving back' field trip
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia MS, schools, education, batavia, news.
Students, along with teachers and staff, from Batavia Middle School, made their annual field trip today, visiting some of the local organizations and businesses that supported the school over the past year.
The students handed out gift bags with presents that they made.
The photo above is from their visit to Batavia PD, and below, at WBTA with Jerry Warner.
