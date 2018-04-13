Online News. Community Views.

April 13, 2018 - 11:47am

Batavia officers thank Tim Hortons for daily coffee and donut donations during two weeks of training

posted by Howard B. Owens in Tim Hortons, Batavia PD, batavia, news.

coffeedonation_04.jpg

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department, along with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Probation, Le Roy Police Department and the New York State Troopers – Troop A, would like to thank Dave Lumberg, Owner/Operator of Tim Horton’s (20 Main St.) for their daily donation of fresh, hot, coffee to our officers and instructors during the last two weeks of Active Threat Training, which is concluding today. The added level of convenience aided in the productivity of the training.

