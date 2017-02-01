Batavia PD installs drug drop-off boxes at headquarters

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has installed two drop boxes, one for pharmaceuticals and one for sharps, in the rear vestibule at police headquarters for the public’s use.

Citizens may deposit unwanted pharmaceuticals, and sharps, 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7) in the drop boxes located at 10 W. Main St.

The drop boxes allow for the public to dispose of the following items in a safe, secure, anonymous way.

Acceptable items: Sharps, in a sharps container no larger than 2 liters, prescriptions, prescription patches, ointments, medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and medication for pets.

Non-acceptable items: Thermometers, aerosol sprays, inhalers, illicit drugs, hydrogen peroxide, perfume, cooking oil, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, detergents, and beauty supplies.

Small sharps containers will be available for free on top of the sharps drop box.