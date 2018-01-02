Batavia PD raises nearly $2K for charities in November and December

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has closed out the Mo-Vember / Don’t Shave December campaigns for 2017. The department was able to raise $1,320 for Genesee Cancer Assistance during Mo-Vember.

Don’t Shave December raised more than $600 for Genesee County Sheriff’s Jail Deputy Nicholas Bender and his family. Members of the department would like to thank the community for their support and donations.

The Mo-Vember Worldwide Campaign started in 2003 in Australia and has since grown. Mo-vember was started to bring awareness to men’s health; specifically, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.