Batavia PD warns of fake $50 bills being passed in the area

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is currently investigating the passing of counterfeit $50 bills throughout the area. It is recommended that anyone receiving a $50 bill use extra caution to check its authenticity. The counterfeit bills are very sophisticated and will pass the marker test that most businesses use. They do have reoccurring fraudulent features that make them identifiable, such as a penciled in security strip on the reverse and a faintly penciled in face on the right side of the obverse (side of the currency note with the head of Grant). They are also missing the microprint security features due to blurring.

If anyone receives a counterfeit or suspected counterfeit bill, or has information in reference to the case please contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.