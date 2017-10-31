Online News. Community Views.

October 31, 2017 - 6:00pm

Batavia Players presents weekend performances of 'Frankenstein'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Players, Harvester 56, theater, arts, news.

frankensteinbataviaplays2017.jpg

Batavia Players presents "Frankenstein: A New Musical" this weekend and next weekend at the Harverster 56 Theater in Batavia.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, and at 2 p.m. this Sunday only. Tickets are $15 per adult or $12 for students and seniors. 

The cast is Pat Burk, Richard Ferris, Cate Dehlinger, Erin Stamp, Liam Crawford, James Barcomb, Heather Ferris, Petyon Woeller, Derrick Crawford, Emily Crawford, Jocelyn Coburn, Norah Crawford, Steve Coburn, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Dailee Dehlinger, Jessie Pierce, Lucine Kauffman, Rose Bower, Isaiah Merrill, Samantha Rychlicki, A.T., and Gabriel Flanagan.

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-2.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-3.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-4.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-5.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-6.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-7.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-8.jpg

frankensteinbataviaplays2017-9.jpg

blue button