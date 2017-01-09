January 9, 2017 - 1:04pm
Batavia Players recognize outstanding performers for 2016
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Players, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.
Batavia Players held its annual gala and awards ceremony at the Harvester 56 Theater on Saturday night.
Here are the award winners:
- Outstanding performance of the year, Evan Bellavia as Harry the Horse, Guys & Dolls
- Outstanding actor in a play, Norm Argulski as Lionel Percy, Bakersfield Mist
- Outstanding actress in a play, Michele Stamp as Martha, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf
- Outstanding dramatic performance of the year, Kevin Partridge as George, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf
- Outstanding supporting actor in a play, Alex Farley as Nick, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf
- Outstanding supporting actress in a play, Wendy Williams as Sissy, Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean
- Outstanding featured actor in a play, Jesse Conklin as Corin, As You Like It
- Outstanding featured actress in a play, Kathy Johns as Joanne, Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean
- Outstanding actor in a musical, William Grimble as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Guys & Dolls
- Outstanding solo vocal performance, Amy-Catherine Cunningham as Charity Hope Valentine, Sweet Charity
- Outstanding actress in a musical, Sweet Charity, Little Women
- Outstanding Supporting actor in a musical, Nash Johns as Laurie Lawrence, Little Women
- Outstanding supporting actress in a musical, Emily Crawford as Marmee March, Little Women
- Outstanding featured actor in a musical, Patrick Burk as Daddy Brubeck, Sweet Charity
- Outstanding featured actress in a musical, Wendy Williams as Aunt March, Little Women
- Outstanding musical ensemble, Sit Down You're Rockin the Boat, Guys & Dolls
- Outstanding youth performance, Evan Bellavia as Harry the Horse, Guys & Dolls
- Outstanding youth performance female, Celia Flyn as Adelaide, Guys & Dolls
- Outstanding Child Performance, Paige Sikorski as the Snowflake, A Christmas Gift
January 9, 2017 - 3:31pm#1
Thanks for the article, but this was held at The Harvester 56 Theater, not Terry Hills. :)
