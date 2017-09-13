Online News. Community Views.

September 13, 2017 - 11:09am

Batavia Players stage The Laramie Project this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Players, Harvester 56 Theater, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.

This weekend the Batavia Players present at Harvester 56 a three-act play, the Laramie Project, which is based on the murder of Matthew Shepard.

Shepard was a 22-year-old student at the University of Wyoming when he was beaten and robbed and left tied to a fence post in the fall of 1998.  Two friends of Shepard's soon after claimed he was killed because he was gay and Shepard's death gained national attention and the creation of hate crime laws in most states.  Whether Shepard was killed because he was gay has been called into question during the intervening years.

The play is written by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project in New York City.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and students.

The show contains content that may not be suitable for young children.

The cast: Dorothy Gerhart, Michele Stamp, Joe Kasmierczak, Anthony Giambrone, Micheal Flanagan, Wendy Williams, Kathy Johns, Lucine Kauffman, Peggy Marone, and Norm Argulsky.  All cast members play multiple roles.

