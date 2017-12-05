Batavia resident accused of selling drugs

Amy Murray

Amy L. Murray, 43, of Roosevelt Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

Murray is accused of selling pills of what authorities identify as a controlled substance to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions in October.

The name of the substance was not released.

Murray was arrested on a sealed Grand Jury indictment following an investigation by the task force into the sale of controlled substances around the Town of Batavia.

Following arraignment, Murray was released to the supervision of Genesee Justice.

The task force was assisted in the case by Batavia PD, uniformed deputies, and the District Attorney's Office.