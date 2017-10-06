Batavia seniors to participate in 'Make a Difference Day' tomorrow

Press release:

Batavia High School seniors will participate in the 19th annual Make a Difference Day community service project in various non-profit agencies throughout the community. Participating agencies include: All Babies Cherished, Arc of Genesee Orleans, Batavia Agri-Business Child Development, Batavia Business Improvement District, Batavia Housing Authority, Batavia Peace Garden, City of Batavia Youth Bureau, Crossroads House, Genesee County Parks, Genesee County Youth Bureau, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, Habitat for Humanity, Holland Land Office Museum, NYS Veterans’ Home, Premier Genesee, Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, United Memorial Medical Center, VA WNY Healthcare System of Batavia, YMCA, YWCA Children’s Center, YWCA of Genesee County.

Batavia City Schools is dedicated to helping their over 170 seniors learn and develop the importance of giving back to their own community while helping to foster civic responsibility. This is an integral part of their Batavia High School academic curriculum, and is a component of their graduation requirements.