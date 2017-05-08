Batavia to host regional plastic scale model show May 19 & 20

Press release:

NOREASTCON 46, a scale model show and contest, will take place on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at the Quality Inn, 8250 Park Road in Batavia. NOREASTCON 46 will be cohosted by the "Buffcon Boys" of Buffalo and the "Roc City Scale Modelers" of Rochester -- both chapters of the International Plastic Modelers Society (IPMS).

This amazing display of scale models will include aircraft, military vehicles, automobiles, ships, fantasy figures, space vehicles, junior categories, dioramas and more. NOREASTCON is held each year in a different Northeast location. The event features the best of the best modelers from as far away as Maine, Virginia and Eastern Canada.

"From past history to modern day to future visions, the models on display will be of interest to those of all ages. The attention to detail, the delicate workmanship and the over 80 different categories provide a unique and miniature look at the world around us," said event spokesperson Armand Miale.

A variety of hobby supply vendors will be on hand and there will also be an awesome raffle of hobby kits, books and supplies scheduled to take place. Demonstrations and seminars on building better models are scheduled for Saturday. For those who choose to enter models, the $20 fee is for unlimited entries. Awards will be presented. General admission is $10 per person and is good for both days.

For more information on NOREASTCON 46, visit www.noreastcon.com