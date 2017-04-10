Online News. Community Views.

April 10, 2017 - 2:11pm

Batavia woman accused of burglary, menacing with a knife

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
 Ann Marie Capuano

A Batavia woman is accused of threatening employees of a business on State Street Road with a knife after they found her in the building allegedly burglarizing the establishment.

Arrested was Ann Marie Capuano, 32, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia. 

She is charged with burglary, 3rd, menacing, 3rd, criminal trespass, 3rd, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief, 4th.

The break-in was reported at 8 a.m., Saturday.  

When deputies responded, Capuano was located leaving the area on a bicycle on State Street Road. She was stopped for questioning.

Capuano was identified as the suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, she threatened staff of the business with a knife when they located her in the business and requested she remain at the business until the arrival of law enforcement.

She was jailed on $5,000 bail.

The incident was investigated by Investigator James Diehl, Deputy Chris Erion, Deputy Chad Cummings, Deputy Jenna Ferrando, with assistance from Batavia PD.

K-9 Destro helped locate evidence at the scene.

April 10, 2017 - 6:09pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

objection your honor.....the jury will disregard that last statement.....please Ms. Desjardins no name calling.

Top
April 10, 2017 - 6:38pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Yup, no name calling.

Top
April 10, 2017 - 7:17pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

is the bicycle in question, for sale?

Top

