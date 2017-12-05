Online News. Community Views.

December 5, 2017 - 4:28pm

Batavia woman accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Karrie Morrow-Paine, 34, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. 

Morrow-Paine allegedly sold a quantity of crack cocaine on two occasions to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

She was arrested on a warrant stemming from a sealed Grand Jury indictment during an investigation into an unrelated complaint in Batavia by Batavia police officers.

The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Task Force into the transportation, sale, and possession of crack cocaine in the Town of Batavia.

She was jailed without bail pending arraignment Monday.

