Batavia's Ayala steps up a division and does well in national basketball championship

Batavia High School's Tee Sean Ayala, one of the Blue Devil's stars on the court, posted some big games in the national AAU D1 championships in Florida this week.

Playing in the senior division, though he's coming into his junior year, Ayala scored in double digits in four of the six games he played in as his team, the Rap Stars, went 4-3, made the Elight Eight, and finished sixth in the tournament.

(Ayala, back row, far right, in uniform)