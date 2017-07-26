Online News. Community Views.

July 26, 2017 - 9:01am

Batavia's Ayala steps up a division and does well in national basketball championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, batavia, Batavia HS.

Batavia High School's Tee Sean Ayala, one of the Blue Devil's stars on the court, posted some big games in the national AAU D1 championships in Florida this week.

Playing in the senior division, though he's coming into his junior year, Ayala scored in double digits in four of the six games he played in as his team, the Rap Stars, went 4-3, made the Elight Eight, and finished sixth in the tournament.

(Ayala, back row, far right, in uniform)

