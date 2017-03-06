Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 6, 2017 - 9:42am

Batavia's indoor track team members do well at state championships

posted by Howard B. Owens in track and field, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.

raytrackstates2017.jpg

Members of the Batavia Blue Devils indoor track team performed well at the NYS champions Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

Anthony Ray placed 9th in the shot put with an overall throw of 50' 10".  In the weight throw, an event he holds the record in for Section V, he earned all-state honors by placing 6th in the NY Federation and 4th among state competitors with a throw of 62' 7".  That is his second-best throw ever and led all WNY competitors.  He will compete in the shot put and weight throw next weekend at the Indoor National Championships at the Armory in Manhattan.

47616-2track2017.jpg

The girs 4x400 relay team finished 9th with a time of 4:04.11, which broke an existing school record. They also qualified for nationals next week. The team is Claire Zickl, Regan Henrici, Brianna Bromley, and Kiaya Franklin.

48244cranetrack2017.jpg

Nate Crane is a team of one for Letchworth, so he trained with Batavia this season. In the pole vault he placed sixth in the NY Federation and 4th among state competitors. He cleared 14' 6" and will also compete next week at nationals.

Photos and info submitted by Coach Nick Burk.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button