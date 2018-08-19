Local Matters

August 19, 2018 - 1:35pm

Bear siting in Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in bear, animals, outdoors, Alabama, news.

img_20180819_102620111.jpg

Reader Chris Brush says he and his family were heading to church this morning when they spotted a black bear off Judge Road, Alabama.

"We were passing by a cornfield on the north side of the road between Gorton and Maple when we saw the bear. Looked as though he was wanting to cross the road to the south side of 63. We turned around to see if he was still there, and found him about 10-15 yards from the edge of the road."

The map, he says, is of the approximate area where they saw the bear.  

