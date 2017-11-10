Bergen man accused of sexually abusing a child

Colin Wickings

Colin Ronald Wickings, 24, of Clinton Street Road, Bergen, is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. Wickings is accused of sexual contact with a six-year-old child. The alleged contact was reported Sept. 18 in Stafford.

Wickings was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. Wickings was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Further court proceedings are pending.

The case was investigated by Youth Officer Tim Westcott, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.