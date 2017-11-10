Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 10, 2017 - 6:30pm

Bergen man accused of sexually abusing a child

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, bergen, Stafford, notify.
wickingsmugshot2017.jpg
Colin Wickings

Colin Ronald Wickings, 24, of Clinton Street Road, Bergen, is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. Wickings is accused of sexual contact with a six-year-old child. The alleged contact was reported Sept. 18 in Stafford.

Wickings was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. Wickings was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Further court proceedings are pending.

The case was investigated by Youth Officer Tim Westcott, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster. 

 

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button