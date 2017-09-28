Online News. Community Views.

September 28, 2017 - 3:21pm

BHS soccer teams celebrate seniors night

posted by Howard B. Owens in soccer, sports, batavia, Batavia HS, news.

sr_night_9-27-17.jpg

Write up and photos submitted by Carolyn DellaPenna

Last night the Batavia Varsity girls and boys senior recognition game was held at Van Detta Stadium against Greece-Odyssey.

After double overtime, the girls game ended in a 2-2 tie with goals made by #6 Ari Brown & #13 Bri Bromley.  All players stepped up their game and goalkeeper Bri Janes made multiple saves to hold Greece-Odyssey to just 2 goals.

Seniors Recognized included:
   #2 Rachel DeNise
   #3 Claire Zickl
   #7 Alaina Bowman
   #9 Sophie Dinehart
  #11 Brigid McCormack
   #14 Bri Janes
   # 32 Kelsey Kasmarek

Last Varsity home games at Batavia High School are Monday, October 2, against Wayland-Cohocton at 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 5, against Honeoye Falls-Lima at 4:30 p.m.

The boys won 1-0 with a goal made by Andrés Mateos in the 18th minute of the game.  Nathan Hamilton had four shots on goal.
Due to a strong defense by seniors Brandon Bradley, Stephen Gilebarto, Kyler Preston, and Jake Stokes, Greece-Odyssey was held to no goals. This is the second shutout for goalkeeper Jake Stokes.

Seniors Recognized Included:
  #1 Jake Stokes
  #4 Nathan Hamilton
  #7 Brandon Bradley
  #8 Cameron Hardy
  #9 Gordie Montgomery
  #11 Peter Fallon
  #12 Andrew Freeman
  #13 Julio Vazquez
  #14 Charlie Beaver
  #17 Kyler Preston
  #20 Stephen Gilebarto

Last Varsity home game at Batavia High School is Friday, October 13, against Pembroke at 4:30 p.m.

senior_night_2.jpg

boys_varsity_sr_night.jpg

boys_varsity_srs.jpg

blue button