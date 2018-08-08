Local Matters

August 8, 2018 - 10:55pm

Bicyclist struck by car by Batavia Post Office

A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle on West Main Street by the Post Office in Batavia.

No word on injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

blue button