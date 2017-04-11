Bids open for some demo work in STAMP project

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) today announced a new round of bids for site work at STAMP have been released. A legal notice announcing the bids were published on April 11, 2017.

The work will include asbestos abatement and demolition of a former 2 story residence at 6758 Alleghany Road; a former 2 story residence at 6725 Crosby Road; a former 1 story residence at 840 Crosby Road; and, two barns and removal of debris from a structure that was a former residence.

The bids will be unsealed and read on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Genesee County Economic Development Center on 99 Medtech Drive in Batavia. Bids also can be accessed by contacting Debbie Button-Vanderwall (585-402-7511) from Clark Patterson Lee which is the engineering firm overseeing the bidding process.

“While we will not be conducting a pre-bid meeting, those interested in submitting a bid can arrange for a site visit to see the structures,” said Mark Masse, senior vice president of operations at the GCEDC. “It also should be noted that for this specific work the Project Labor Agreement will not be applicable.”