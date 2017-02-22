BOCES announces 28 graduates from School of Nursing

Press release:

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership recently celebrated the graduation of 28 students from its School of Nursing program. This class graduated 22 students with high honors – a 90 percent or above average. Students took part in this 12-month, 1,200-clock hour Licensed Practical Nursing program that is certified by the New York State Education Department. The program is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

This program offers three different site locations: Batavia, Greece, and Leicester.

For more information about this program, contact the Adult Education/School of Practical Nursing at (585) 344-7788.​