February 22, 2017 - 9:51am

BOCES announces 28 graduates from School of Nursing

posted by Howard B. Owens in BOCES, news, schools, education.

bocesnurse201701.jpg

Press release:

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership recently celebrated the graduation of 28 students from its School of Nursing program.  This class graduated 22 students with high honors – a 90 percent or above average.  Students took part in this 12-month, 1,200-clock hour Licensed Practical Nursing program that is certified by the New York State Education Department.  The program is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

This program offers three different site locations: Batavia, Greece, and Leicester. 

For more information about this program, contact the Adult Education/School of Practical Nursing at (585) 344-7788.​

bocesnurse201702.jpg

