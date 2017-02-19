Both boys and girls teams win sectional titles for Batavia in track and field

Both the boys and the girls indoor track teams for Batavia High School won Section V titles at RIT on Friday night. It was the 13th title in 15 seasons for the Lady Devils and the 5th in the last 10 tries for the boys team.

The girls team dominated throughout the meet, finishing with 124 points to 71 for 2nd place Pal-Mac, and featured several outstanding individual performances. Katherine Wisely won the Shot Put and Weight Throw. Lizzie Cohen won the Triple Jump, the 55 Hurdles, and placed 2nd in Pole Vault. Claire Zickl won the 600 meter, and Maddie Moore won the 1500 Race Walk. Bri Bromley had a strong meet with a 2nd place finish in the 1000 meter and a 4th place finish in the 1500 meter. The 1600 Relay of Regan Henrici, Bri Bromley, Claire Zickl, and Kiaya Franklin also won.

The boys faced a bigger challenge with UPrep keeping things close until the final event. The final point margin for Batavia over Uprep was 15 points, with Batavia notching 91 total points. Anthony "Butch" Ray continued his dominance in the throws by winning the Shot Put and the Weight Throw while regaining the Section V Record in Weight, with a throw of 62'. Eric Davis had a strong performance, winning the 55 Hurdles. Campbell Andersen won the 600 meter and placed 3rd in Pole Vault. Nick Neid placed 2nd in the 1600 meter. Ian SanFratello placed 2nd in the Weight Throw. The 1600 Relay of Isaiah Ciociola, Jerry Reinhart, Freddie Cunningham, and Campbell Andersen also placed 2nd.