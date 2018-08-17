BPD looking for information related to an accident in traffic circle this morning

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a personal injury accident which occurred on today at approximately 9:15 a.m. The accident reportedly occurred at the traffic circle and involved a bicyclist being struck by a sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Officer Kyle Krtanik at the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online.