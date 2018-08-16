BPD looking for public's help in locating missing vulnerable adult

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the individual pictured in the attached photo. Tammy L. Taylor, age 50, of the City of Batavia, is listed as a Missing Vulnerable Adult.

Tammy was last seen on Aug. 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the City of Batavia, she is believed to have been dropped off in the area of 625 Elmwood Ave. in the City of Rochester by a transportation service for a pre-arranged appointment. At this time her whereabouts are unknown, and we are asking for the public’s assistance.

Tammy is listed as biracial, approximately 5’03”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a black and white shirt, jeans and flip-flops. Tammy suffers from bipolar disorder, PTSD and has a diminished mental capacity. She is missing from a residential facility in the City of Batavia and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Tammy’s whereabouts or anyone who has seen Tammy is asked to contact the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, information may also be submitted via the confidential tip line at 345-6370 or via the City of Batavia Police Department website.