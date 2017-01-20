January 20, 2017 - 5:28pm
Brush fire reported on Cook Road, Byron
Byron, South Byron and a tanker from Elba are requested to 5583 Cook Road, Byron, for a brush fire.
The entrance is off Transit Road.
