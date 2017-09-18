Buddy Brasky announces fall basketball mini-camp

Press release:

Batavia varsity basketball Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Mini-Camp at the Batavia High School gym this fall. This Mini-Camp is for boys in grades 8-12.

The camp will start Thursday, Oct. 5 and run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 5, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, and Nov. 2.

This program is for the experienced and serious player only!!! The program will emphasize offensive skill development. Cost for the program is $95. For more information call Buddy Brasky at 585-356-4050 or email [email protected]

** PLAYER MUST BRING THEIR OWN BASKETBALL