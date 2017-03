A building at 9778 Creek Road, Bethany, is charged with smoke, but no fire seen.

Bethany Fire along with Town of Batavia and Alexander dispatched.

The location is Baskin Livestock.

UPDATE 5:57 a.m.: Town of Batavia can go back in service. Alexander to continue. Owner reported blown out motor on a furnace.

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.: Bethany assignment back in service.