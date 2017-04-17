Burglar would like to deal with lifetime of drug addiction; judge tells him he can do that in prison

Andrew Kosiorek

The man who broke into a local Mexican restaurant twice in a single night with the intention of stealing from the business in January will serve from two to six years in state prison, Judge Charles Zambito ruled in County Court this afternoon.

The attorney for Andrew Kosiorek, 44, argued that given his client's troubled background with no real chance at reform, a shorter prison term with community-based assistance might be appropriate.

But Zambito said when looking at Kosiorek's lengthy criminal record -- three stints in prison, five in jail, and several violations of either parole or probation, he has had a chance to overcome his background.

Attorney Jamie Welch said Kosiorek was put into foster care at a young age, probably because his parents were drug users, and that Kosiorek has been an addict his entire life.

Kosiorek, who admitted to a single count of burglary, 3rd, said he started using drugs when he was 12.

Welch said Kosiorek broke into Rancho Viejo on Ellicott Street only because he was drunk and high at the time.

"Since he was a young man, his issues with substance abuse have never really been addressed," Welch said.

Kosiorek said he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

"I would like to get help," Kosiorek said. "I'm too old to keep doing the things I'm doing."

Zambito agreed that Kosiorek got a poor start in life, but as an adult, there's no doubt he's had plenty of opportunities to address his addictions and he hasn't done it. He also said if he really wants to address those issues, there are opportunities in prison.