December 29, 2016 - 9:01am
Burst of heavy snowfall headed our way
A brief burst of heavy snow is heading toward Genesee County, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow is expected midmorning.
Snow accumulation could be about an inch, falling within about a 45 minute time period.
Expect slippery roadways and fast accumulation on recently cleared surfaces.
"Motorists should slow down and allow some extra time to reach their destination through mid morning," the weather service advises.
