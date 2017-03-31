Byron-Bergen girls soccer team raises $3,200 for cancer center

Press release:

On March 13, representatives from the Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School girls’ soccer team visited the University of Rochester Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute. Seniors Olivia Audsley, Karson Richenberg, and Kelsey Mauer were there to present a check for $3,200 to help combat head and neck cancer. The team, led by Coach Wayne Hill, has been raising funds to support cancer awareness for many years. This is the third year they have focused on head and neck cancer, in honor of Richenberg’s mother, Toni, who has throat cancer.

This year’s fundraiser, which raised $1,800 more than last year, was held in September 2016. It was supported by many local businesses, including Sloat Tire Shop, Fullerino’s Pizzeria, and NAPA Auto Parts in Bergen. Donated products and services filled gift baskets that were raffled auction-style during halftime at one of the team’s games.

Principal Patrick McGee said, “I am so proud of our girls’ efforts. They have showed over the past few years a true commitment to fighting cancer. I would also like to thank everyone in our community for their extraordinary generosity and for supporting our students and all of their hard work.”

UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute is the Finger Lakes region’s leader for cancer care and research. To learn more, visit www.wilmot.urmc.edu.