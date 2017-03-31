Byron-Bergen hosts college readiness night

Press release:

Families with students attending Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School gathered in the school’s auditorium for College Readiness Night on March 29. The presentation, by College and Career Counselor Robert Kaercher, was an informational overview of the college admissions process. Topics included SAT and ACT testing, the Common Application Form, recommendation letters, deadlines, scholarships, grants, and financial aid. Although geared towards sophomore and junior students and their families, the presentation was open to all, and several families of eighth-graders took advantage of the evening. “It’s never too early to begin planning,” said Kaercher.

“Choosing a college can be daunting,” said Principal Patrick McGee. “Researching, narrowing the field, visiting, applying, getting financial aid — there is so much involved at every step. That’s why our district is committed to helping students and their families negotiate the process. This is the second year for our dedicated College and Career Counseling Center. This outreach event is another way to increase awareness of the assistance available. Don’t do it alone. We are here to help.”

The Center is a busy place and its resources are growing. In the fall, it hosts a full schedule of visits and special presentations from a wide range of regional and national two-and-four-year colleges, trade schools, and military branches. In the spring, the focus is on ensuring all seniors have a plan and have taken the steps needed to be successful after graduation. Kaercher helps them apply for scholarships and financial aid: “There are over 50 scholarships available right from our own community,” he said. He can also help job seekers improve their interview skills and write better resumes.

“This is also the time to help juniors get serious,” said Kaercher. “I like to meet with each student to help them find their path. If they plan on college, I can give them personalized lists of college recommendations for them to start researching. Spring is a great time to plan college visits. Colleges all have preview days, tours, and open houses.” The Center is planning a College Fair in May that will bring students together with representatives from a number of regional colleges.