Byron-Bergen planning capital improvement project

Press release:

On March 31, residents in the Byron-Bergen Central School District will be able to vote on a capital improvement project designed to keep the schools safe, energy efficient, and ready to offer exceptional educational opportunities to its students well into the future. The primary focus of the project will be on the Elementary School, which has not seen major updates or renovations to its classrooms since opening in 1969.

Voters are invited to attend one of the informational meetings scheduled for March 14 and March 23. Both meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium. The capital improvement project vote is March 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Wrestling Room.

The BBCSD Board of Education and Facilities Committee recently worked with the architecture firm Clark Patterson Lee to complete a NYS Education Department-required Five-Year Building Condition Survey. The survey provided an independent and thorough analysis of safety, infrastructure, technology, and strengths and weaknesses of school facilities. The recommendations included:

Capital improvements, mainly to the Elementary School and other areas in the district needing renovation in order to meet NYS Education Department codes and regulations.

Energy efficiencies enabling long-term cost savings which will be achieved through an Energy Performance Contract (EPC).

The capital improvement project is anticipated to cost $20,452,902. Approximately 82 percent of the cost will be funded by a combination of State Aid, District Capital Reserve Fund, and projected energy savings. This will result in a net local share of 6 percent to be paid over a 15-year period.

The Capital Improvement Project involves district-wide energy savings, which include installing energy-efficient lighting and improving/replacing heat, boiler, HVAC, and dehumidification systems. Other planned improvements include:

At the Elementary School Renovate and expand classrooms to meet minimum classroom size requirements as specified by NYSED; Update ADA-noncompliant bathrooms and hydration stations; Update kitchen equipment and serving lines; Renovate gymnasium floor and stage lighting; Replace aging windows; Improve safety of driveway, bus loop, and parent drop-off areas; Upgrade doors and hardware.

At the Jr./Sr. High School, bus garage, and Natatorium (pool) building Roof replacement; Build new tennis court to meet regulations; Improve stage lighting; Upgrade fire alarm system; Replace dehumidification system; Replace bus wash system; Improve lighting in parking lots.



The school is presenting two propositions to be voted on:

Proposition #1 authorizes the district to make capital improvements to its facilities in the amount of $20,452,902, and to use $2,000,000 from the district’s Capital Reserve Fund to help offset the amount of money to be borrowed.

Proposition #2 seeks voter approval to receive a 10 percent enhancement in building aid from the NYS Education Department (NYSED). NYSED would aid the district at a rate of 86.5 percent versus 76.5 percent, with voter approval, to offset the cost of the Board of Education approved Energy Performance Contract.

For more information, visit www.bbschools.org.