Byron-Bergen students participate in Village's Action Day

Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School’s seventh-graders began a new tradition on May 18 with their participation in the Village of Bergen’s Community Action Day.

The entire Class of 2022, along with counselors, teachers and school administrators, rolled up their sleeves and helped plant flowers and trees in the village green spaces. Two of the new trees planted in Hickory Park were dedicated to the Class, and will grow right along with them for years into the future.

"It was such a rewarding experience for our students,” said Principal Patrick McGee. “This is the first year the school has partnered with the Village of Bergen on Community Action Day and we would like to make this a tradition. Not only in the Village of Bergen but in Byron as well.”

“We truly believe that the school-community partnership is essential for creating pride in our community. Listening to our kids talk about how much they enjoyed volunteering is what it is all about."