Byron-Bergen voters approve $18.4 million capitol improvements for schools by wide margin

A plan for upgrades and renovations at the Byron-Bergen schools that lost by only six votes in March was approved by a wide margin in a districtwide vote yesterday, with 338 citizens voting yes to 112 no votes.

The $18.4 million project is very similar to the $20 million capital improvement project voters rejected March 31. The new plan eliminates some parking lot work at the bus garage and some work in the elementary school gymnasium, Superintendent Mickey Edwards said.

Edwards said the plan will not increase local taxes.

The Capital Improvement Project involves district-wide energy savings, which include installing energy-efficient lighting and improving/replacing heat, boiler, HVAC, and dehumidification systems, along with other improvements.