Byron-Bergen welcomes 14 new student members in to National Honor Society

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) welcomed 14 new student members to their distinguished company on March 28. The ceremony also honored the three latest inductees to the Byron-Bergen Alumni Hall of Fame: Jacqueline Mullen (1972), Michael List (1978), and Kimberly (Thompson) McLean (2000).

The event began with music from the school’s vocal group, the Singing Silhouettes; welcome and congratulations from District Superintendent Mickey Edwards and Principal Patrick McGee; then short addresses from all three alumni.

McLean, currently an award-winning math teacher, class advisor, and coach at Spencerport High School, challenged students to work hard and go places. She referenced the famous Dr. Seuss quote, “The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

Former BBCSD Director of Facilities and active community member List spoke of the importance of family and faith, and the support students will find in them as they face hard times through their lives. He recently received certification as a Biblical Counselor and has four children and several grandchildren.

“Byron-Bergen was a very special place for me,” Mullen said. “I’m proud to say that it continues to offer wonderful opportunities and very special teachers, that you, too, will remember all your lives.”

Mullen has lived and worked in Puerto Rico for more than 39 years. She currently serves as vice chancellor of sponsored research and programs for Universidad del Turabo.

All of the honored alumni serve as inspirational role models to the youth of Byron-Bergen and epitomize the purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame.

The traditional National Honor Society candle-lighting ceremony followed. It acknowledges the high standards students in NHS must exhibit in knowledge, character, leadership, service and scholarship and was performed by NHS Vice President Lauren Burke and Member Brendon Kendall.

New members were introduced by Lauren Burke, Jean Denson and Margaret Graney. They took the NHS pledge and were presented with their honor cords and certificates.

The celebration concluded with final words from NHS President Ben Chaback, and the Byron-Bergen Alma Mater, sung by the Singing Silhouettes with help from an enthusiastic audience.

2018 Inductees to the Byron-Bergen National Honor Society are: Justine Bloom, Alexander Brumsted, Siomara Caballero, Alexander Dean, Sara Fraser, Leah Gale, Cambria Kinkelaar, Jillian Menzie, MacKenzie Rosse, Chloe Shuskey, Garrett Swinter, Annabella Vurraro, Isabella Wilder and Nathan Zwerka.

Current Members of the Byron-Bergen National Honor Society are: Benjamin Chaback, president; Lauren Burke, vice-president; Leah Thompson, treasurer; Larissa Ashton, Sarah Bleiler, Cameron Brumsted, Lydia Campbell, Brionna DeMichel, Jean Denson, Adam Drake, Jared Fregoe, Emma Goodman, Margaret Graney, Justin Hannan, Annaliese Hersom, Brian Ireland, Daniel Jensen, William Johnson, Brendon Kendall, Hunter Leach, Payton Mackey, Makenzie Muoio, Erin Parnapy, Sabastian Pawlukewicz, Joshua Phelps, Brianna Shade and Dana VanValkenburg.

National Honor Society membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service. The organization has chapters in all 50 states, Canada and beyond.