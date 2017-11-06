Online News. Community Views.

November 6, 2017 - 10:11am

Byron-Bergen/Elba Soccer heading to Final Four ranked #1 in the state

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, soccer, byron-bergen, elba, news.

img_1183bbsoccery2017.jpg

The Byron-Bergen/Elba boys soccer team is 19-1-1, ranked #1 in the state and on the verge of playing for a Class C state championship.

The captured a Section V title by beating Bishop Kearney in a second overtime period and then went on to win the Far West Regional title.

The Final Four begins at 1:30 p.m., Saturday in Middletown with B-B/Elba taking on Lake Placid. The finals will be played the following day in Middletown at 10:30 a.m.

Info and photos submitted by Robert Swapceinski.

Top photo: Celebration after the sectional title. Adam Swapceinski, Greyson Huntington, Wade Thompson, Adam Drake, Kylar Chambry and Kyle Foeller.

img_1158bbsoccer2017.jpg

Captain Kylar Chambry, left, Captain Adam Swapceinski and Coach Ken Rogoyski.

