Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 7, 2017 - 7:51am

Cal-Mum dominates in 2017 Rotary Tournament final to take title

posted by Howard B. Owens in rotary tournament, basketball, sports, Notre Dame, news.

rotarytournfinal2017.jpg

Cal-Mum won the annual Rotary Basketball Tournament at GCC on Friday night with a 51-34 win over Notre Dame.

Gillian Flint of Cal-Mum was the tournament MVP. She scored 20 points in the final.

For Notre Dame, Callie McCulley scored 14 points and Natalie Thornton scored 11 points.

In the consolation game, Batavia beat Attica 61-55 in overtime. For the second game in a row, Ryann Stefaniak scored a season-best point total, after getting 26 on Wednesday, she scored 31 last night.

Stefaniak, along with Notre Dame's McCulley and Margaret Sutherland, were named to the All-Tournament Team.

To purchase prints, click here.

rotarytournfinal2017-2.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-3.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-4.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-5.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-6.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-7.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-8.jpg

rotarytournfinal2017-9.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button