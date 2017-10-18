October 18, 2017 - 7:55am
Car and bike accident reported on Richmond Avenue, Batavia
A bicyclist has been hit by a car at Richmond Avenue and Vernon Avenue, Batavia.
City fire and Mercy EMS responding.
