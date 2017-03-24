Online News. Community Views.

March 24, 2017 - 3:41pm

Car hits pedestrian at State Street and Alva Place, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, batavia, news.

A car has reportedly struck a pedestrian at the intersection of State Street and Alva Place, Batavia.

City fire and Mercy EMS responding.

The location is by Washington Towers, behind JCPenney.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: A pedestrian was struck by a car making a left-hand turn, but the person does not appear to be injured. Mercy medics are transporting the pedestrian to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

